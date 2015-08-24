Suarez not worried about Busquets, Alves injuries

Luis Suarez believes Barcelona will be able to cope without Dani Alves and Sergio Busquets, after both were substituted with injuries on Sunday.

The pair had to be withdrawn during Barca's 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of their Liga title defence.

Suarez netted the only goal of the game in the 54th minute, having earlier won a penalty that was missed by Lionel Messi.

"We know we're walking a fine line, they're players who add a lot to the team, but we have a match ahead next week and we have quality players that can play in their place," Suarez said of the injured duo.

"These games inspire us to win the league. We won the game and that’s what's important, we had to wait for the [right] moment to create some scoring chances."

Sergi Roberto filled in for Alves at right-back against Athletic, and says he is happy to continue to do so if called upon by Luis Enrique.

"If Dani Alves is out and the coach gives me the opportunity to play at that position I'll play there and try to give my best to help the team beat Malaga, get the three points, and achieve the ultimate goal, which is to win the league," he said.