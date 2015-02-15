Suarez 'a pure striker' gushes coach Enrique

Suarez capped off Barcelona's 5-0 thrashing of Levante in La Liga on Sunday with a bicycle kick, after also scoring in their 5-2 triumph at Athletic Bilbao last week, and Luis Enrique labelled the Uruguayan "a pure striker" after the victory at the Camp Nou.

The former Liverpool forward has scored four league goals in his past eight matches after taking until December to open his account in La Liga and Luis Enrique was thrilled to see Suarez start to prove his worth - even if the 44-year-old coach insisted the striker contributes more than just goals.

"Beautiful goal, it has been a great action, a great play changing the orientation of the game, nice pass from Adriano and a great bicycle kick with the left foot," Luis Enrique said.

"A typical goal from a pure striker, that helps him a lot. There are many times when it is more difficult for players that are closer to goal to score in 90 minutes, but then they play just 20 and score.

"It helps him personally too, although he doesn't need that because he contributes in many things in the attack, and good news he scored."

Suarez came on for Neymar in the 67th minute and struck six minutes later.

Adriano got in behind on the left side and surged to the byline, as Suarez drifted away from his marker towards the penalty spot, and the Brazilian full-back's chipped cross picked out his team-mate expertly.

Suarez's left-footed overhead kick left Levante goalkeeper Diego Marino stranded.