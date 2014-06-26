Suarez receives four-month ban from FIFA

The Liverpool star found himself in the all-too-familiar position of being under disciplinary scrutiny after appearing to bite Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini as Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 on Tuesday.

Uruguay's triumph secured their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

However, their talisman is now set to miss nine international matches and will also be unavailable to his club Liverpool, unless he is successful with an appeal.

The 27-year-old has twice previously received lengthy bans at club level for biting.

He first bit PSV Eindhoven midfielder Otman Bakkal during his time in Holland with Ajax in 2010, and he then sunk his teeth into Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in a Premier League match last year.

After Tuesday's game, Chiellini claimed referee Marco Rodriguez saw the bite marks on his shoulder and urged FIFA to take action against Suarez, although the man at the centre of the flashpoint said he made no more than "contact with his shoulder" and suggested such on-field confrontations are nothing unusual.