Suarez: A Serbian referee is not good enough

Suarez slammed Milorad Mazic's performance after the draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The midfielder was booked late in the second half and will miss next Wednesday's second leg at Santiago Bernabeu as a result.

Mazic was refereeing in his 15th Champions League match - excluding qualifiers - and took charge of the quarter-final first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea last season, as well as the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg between Valencia and Sevilla.

But according to Suarez, the 42-year-old was not good enough.

"The referee was very bad. With all due respect, you can't have a Serbian referee for this type of match," the Spaniard told Marca.

"I hope they choose a better referee for the second leg."

But Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas insisted Mazic's display was fine when factoring in the intensity of the derby atmosphere.

"For me, I think he was good," Casillas told AS.

"If we have to analyse every play... might be harder. We competed intensely.

"The referee is not the biggest problem. I think the referee was good for both teams."