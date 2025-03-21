Quiz! How much do you know about Atletico Madrid's past and present strikers?

The Spanish giants have had their fair share of world-class marksmen

Diego Costa celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid against Getafe in December 2012.
Diego Costa celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid.

For a side who have spent large periods in the shadows of their neighbours, Real Madrid, and fellow footballing giants Barcelona, Atletico Madrid's history of producing and signing world-class strikers is remarkable.

Many of the club's number 9's have been Spanish or South American, and many have gone on to play for English clubs.

Diego Simeone, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has been at the club since 2011 and has seen a wealth of attacking prowess come and go.

Barcelona players lift their coach Pep Guardiola in celebration of their Spanish league title 2009 after their Spanish League football match against Osasuna on May 23, 2009 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Barcelona became champions without even taking to the field as second-placed Real Madrid lost away at Villarreal on May 16.

(Image credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola

But how much can you remember about Atletico's impressive history of target men?

We've drawn up a typically fiendish FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge of the players, the titles, the awards and more from the history of Atletico Madrid's strikers.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

