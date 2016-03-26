Suarez: Uruguay showed rebellion and character

Luis Suarez was thrilled to score on his return to international football and praised Uruguay's fight to come from 2-0 down and secure a draw against Brazil on Friday.

Early goals to Douglas Costa and Renato Augusto had Brazil cruising in Recife but Edinson Cavani struck back for the visitors before Suarez found the equaliser shortly after the half-time break in their World Cup qualifier.

Suarez was playing his first competitive fixture for Uruguay since the 2014 World Cup after he was banned for nine international games after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The Barcelona forward praised the spirit of the Uruguay squad as they maintained second spot in qualification for Russia 2018.

"The first goal surprised us because they get us after a minute and it changes the approach we have from the beginning," the 28-year-old said.

"But like always, this team showed rebellion and character.

"It was emotional [to score] for the support of my family because of how much I suffered."

Uruguay defender Jorge Fucile lamented the opening goal but praised the effort of team-mate Suarez to salvage a point.

"The ball [for the opening goal] was very fast and we could not see it," he told reporters. "Mauricio [Victorino] was next to me and he told me he did not see it either.

"But Luis is a demon, we all have great respect for him. They did not know how to mark him."

The Nacional defender added: "We have to be realists, we could have won, but we also could have lost."