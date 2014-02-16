Suarez 'very motivated' to inflict more Arsenal pain

The Gunners were blown away by a rampant Reds display at Anfield on February 8, losing 5-1 as Brendan Rodgers’ men kept their Premier League title hopes alive.



Arsenal have the chance to take swift revenge on the Merseysiders as the pair compete for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium.



Goals from Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey settled the November league encounter in north London.



However the in-form Uruguayan, who has bagged 23 goals in 24 league and cup appearances this season, is "very motivated" to avoid a repeat. Suarez wants a win to add to the Gunners' Anfield shellacking and drab draw with Manchester United.



Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the 27-year-old said: “The FA Cup will be a beautiful game. We want to win every trophy we enter, so we’re very motivated to win that game and go as far in the tournament as possible. Arsenal obviously have some very good players, but I think we have a squad that can compete with any team, them included.

“I think the league game [against Arsenal] was very important, because we know we want Champions League football and Arsenal are a direct rival as part of that. We want to show our quality.

"The league is our day-by-day focus to make sure we get in the Champions League, but the mentality at Liverpool must always be to win every game and tournament they play. I just like playing every game, regardless of the tournament."