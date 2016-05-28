Subotic considering his options

Neven Subotic has hinted he could leave Borussia Dortmund ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old lost his starting berth at Dortmund after Thomas Tuchel replaced Jurgen Klopp as coach, making just 11 appearances in all competitions in 2015-16, partially due to an arm injury that kept him sidelined towards the end of the season.

Subotic has admitted he struggled to accept his new situation and the centre-back is keen to hold talks with Dortmund ahead of next term before making a decision on his future.

"I have been a footballer for 10 years and last season was the first where I got little playing time. I needed some time to accept my new situation," Subotic told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"We had a phenomenal season and I understand the coach cannot keep everyone happy. But I did not become a footballer to get paid for warming the bench. I want to play. I am a fighter.

"I really appreciate the club, the team and the fans. But we will definitely sit down to discuss my future. I will have to wait and see what the club want and whether that matches my expectations. You have to be open if that's not the case.

"But we are not there just yet. I always have to laugh about transfer rumours a bit. Sometimes it looks like others know more about my plans than I do."