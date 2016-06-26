Subotic signals intention to leave Dortmund

Neven Subotic is seeking a move away from Borussia Dortmund after eight seasons with the Bundesliga giants.

A key figure in Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund side, Subotic won two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal medal, as well as reaching the 2013 Champions League final, after following the charismatic coach to Signal Iduna Park from Mainz.

His partnership with Mats Hummels was the foundation for Dortmund's vibrant attacking style under Klopp which won many plaudits, but he was given just seven starts in all competitions by Thomas Tuchel last term, with Bayern Munich-bound Hummels mostly paired with Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

A back injury and then a thrombosis issue kept him out of action for much of 2015-16 and now Subotic says he requires a fresh start in order to perform when he is at his peak.

The Serbia defender posted on Facebook: "In the last year I have realised that my love for football and an active role on the pitch is too great to be able to look in from the outside. Football is an important part of my life, I love it so much and would not be who I am without it.

"I am now at the best age for a footballer and naturally I want to use this time to drive myself and my team forward every day.

"And so I have made up my mind.

"I don't want to earn money sat on the bench, but want to be an active part of the story, like I was until last year.

"I hope you can understand.

"BVB are the club in my heart and always will be."