Subotic targeting Champions League glory

Subotic was part of the Dortmund side that lost 2-1 to rivals Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley in May.

Dortmund's run to the final came as somewhat of a surprise as they progressed through a group containing Manchester City, Real Madrid and Ajax before going on to beat Real in the last four.

Subotic, though, is confident that they can improve on last year's showing and win the competition next term.

"We want to get back into the final again, and this time we don't want to lose it," he told Kicker.

"We really have a taste for it because we looked really good at the highest level. We are still young, but we don't want to waste any time."

Dortmund lost attacking midfielder Mario Goetze to Bayern earlier in the close-season, but have added the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

And Subotic, 24, feels that Dortmund are as strong as last year.

"Of course Mario is a fantastic player, but we showed while he was injured last year that we can play well without him," he added.

"We covered for him well and we're definitely going to be able to do that again, I can guarantee it."