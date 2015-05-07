Subotic wants Europa League spot

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic said his team were still hopeful of qualifying for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Ninth-placed Dortmund have recovered from their slow start to the Bundesliga season to be sitting ninth with three league matches to play.

Jurgen Klopp's men are only three points behind sixth-placed Augsburg, who sit in the final European place.

"First of all I would like to qualify for the Europa League," Subotic told a media conference, as quoted by Kicker.

"We want to push again and get something this year."

Dortmund host struggling Hertha Berlin on Saturday before matches against second-placed Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen to finish the season.