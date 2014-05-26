Suker teases Spanish media about Rakitic

Croatian Football Federation president Suker was coy about his knowledge, claiming he does not speak Spanish very well when pressed on Rakitic's future - despite having played eight seasons in La Liga.

Rakitic, who captained Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory this season, has one more season on his contract but is widely expected to be sold by the Spanish club, so they do not miss out on a transfer fee.

"I know where he'll be playing next season but I can't say anything," Suker told Cadena Cope.

Rakitic is set to be included in Croatia's final squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old midfielder has made 147 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, since joining the club from Schalke in January 2011.

Rakitic has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.