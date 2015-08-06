Sunderland agree M'Vila deal

Sunderland have completed the season-long loan signing of France international Yann M'Vila from Rubin Kazan, their fifth new arrival ahead of the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent last term on loan with Inter, making 14 appearances for Roberto Mancini's side as they struggled in Serie A.

Sunderland have the option of making M'Vila's transfer permanent at the end of the campaign.

"I'm very happy to be a Sunderland player," M'Vila told the club's official website. "I had a very good feeling training with the team; every player welcomed me and the feeling was very good with them so I'm excited for the start of the season.

"I've wanted to play in the Premier League for a long time so I'm very happy to be here.

"I've played in France, Russia and Italy so I have good experience and I've also played against England with the national team.

"I'm a midfielder who has good vision and I'm a good passer of the ball; I like to play box to box but I can also sit in front of the back four and protect the defence.

"Many people spoke to me before I joined the club and I believe Dick Advocaat can improve me and help with my progression, and I also know the assistant coach Zeljko Petrovic very well.

"I'm very excited to play against Leicester City and I'm looking forward to playing my first game in the Premier League, before playing match after match and having good results."