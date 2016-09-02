Sunderland announce Anichebe arrival

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Everton and West Brom forward Victor Anichebe, the club announced on Friday.

Anichebe joins on a one-year deal as the club's ninth signing of 2016-17.

The 28-year-old had been a free agent since his three-year contract at West Brom came to an end at the conclusion of last season.

He is no stranger to Sunderland manager David Moyes, having played under the Scotsman at Everton between 2006 and 2013.

"I'm really happy to be here at a great club," said Anichebe, an 11-time Nigeria international.

"I have a lot of good friends here and everyone knows that I know the manager really well.

"He brought me through as a young player and was a big factor in me coming here.

"I had a few options in England and Europe but the manager was a huge pull for me. He knows me inside out and I feel like he can get the best out of me."

Sunderland are 16th in the Premier League table after three games with two losses and one draw.

Their next fixture once the international break concludes is a home clash against Moyes' and Anichebe's former side Everton.