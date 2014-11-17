Sunderland fined £20,000 over Everton incident

The Stadium of Light outfit admitted the charge, which relates to the reaction to referee Lee Mason's decision to award a penalty for Everton after Seamus Coleman went down under a challenge from Connor Wickham.

Sunderland players surrounded Mason to argue Wickham had won the ball as he slid in on the Republic of Ireland right-back.

Leighton Baines scored the resulting spot-kick to ensure Roberto Martinez's side salvaged a point on Wearside earlier this month.

A statement from the FA read: "Sunderland have admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty of £20,000 following their game against Everton on 9 November 2014.

"The club was charged for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 76th minute of the game."