Sunderland sign Senegal's Mangane on loan

"Kader is a player who will add to the overall strength of our squad and give us options. He will improve competition for places and we are delighted to welcome him to the club," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said on the club's website.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who stands at nearly 2.00 metres, began his career in Senegal before spending time in Switzerland then Ligue 1 in France. He moved to the Middle East in 2012.

Sunderland are 14th in the top flight, six points above the relegation zone.