Sunderland terminate Johnson's contract

England international Adam Johnson has seen his contract terminated by Premier League club Sunderland after the winger on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming.

A statement from Sunderland on Thursday confirmed: "In light of Adam Johnson's guilty pleas, the club has today terminated his contract with immediate effect.

"The club will make no further comment."

Johnson entered the guilty pleas at Bradford Crown Court, while denying two charges of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16. He will be on trial from Friday.

Following his arrest and subsequent bail last March, Sunderland suspended Johnson before clearing him to return to first-team duties when his bail was extended by Durham Police.

The wide attacker came off the bench to score in a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool last weekend as the struggling Wearside outfit, 19th in the table and four points off safety, seek to avoid relegation.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce earlier on Thursday announced Johnson would be unavailable for the Black Cats' match at home against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Boot manufacturer Adidas ended its sponsorship deal with Johnson later in the day, before Sunderland announced their decision to terminate the 28-year-old's contract, which was due to run until the end of the season.

The former Middlesbrough and Manchester City player has 12 England caps and won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Etihad Stadium.