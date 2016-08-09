Super Cup hero Carvajal: Real Madrid never surrender

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal lauded the resilience of the European champions after they came from behind to see off Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

Carvajal was the unlikely hero in Trondheim on Tuesday, with his stunning solo effort in the 119th minute lifting Madrid to a 3-2 extra-time victory, over a 10-man Sevilla.

Madrid took a 21st minute lead via Marco Asensio's sensational opener but the Champions League holders trailed 2-1 heading into the dying stages.

Following goals from Franco Vazquez and Yevhen Konoplyanka, Sergio Ramos forced extra time with his stoppage-time equaliser.

"The essence of Real Madrid is not to surrender," Carvajal told Antena 3.

"We have a very good squad and continue to work to the death."

Sevilla - the three-time defending Europa League winners - were up against it in extra time after Timothee Kolodziejczak saw red for a second bookable offence.

Madrid eventually made the most of their numerical advantage, albeit at the death, as Carvajal drove forward past a number of static opponents before guiding the ball beyond Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico with the outside of his boot.

"I saw the space, I pulled forward and scored," Carvajal added.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid will face Reims in a friendly on August 16 before opening their LaLiga campaign at Real Sociedad five days later.