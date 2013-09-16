Super Lig Wrap: Besiktas win, Fenerbahce second

Slaven Bilic's men now sit three points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig after goals from Hugo Almeida, Tomas Sivok and Julien Escude took their side's goal tally for the season to 11.

Fenerbahce moved into second after a late Pierre Webo double ensured them of a 3-2 victory over Kasımpaşa.

Ryan Donk and Caner Erkin scored for either side before Ezequiel Scarione sent Kasimpasa in ahead at the break.

But Webo scored in both the 74th and 90th minutes to secure his side's third consecutive win.

Rizespor have also enjoyed a strong start to their campaign and they left it late to secure the three points in their thrilling 5-2 win over bottom side Gaziantepspor on Saturday.

Goals from Ali Adnan and Sercan Kaya within 19 minutes put the visitors firmly in control before Turgut Sahin and Cenk Tosun drew the hosts level.

However, three goals in the last 10 minutes from Kaya, David Depetris and Gilles Binya ensured Riza Calimbay's side of third place and means the Super Lig's basement outfit remain without a win.

The two sides currently in the UEFA Europa League places, Elazigspor and Karabukspor, suffered contrasting fortunes at the weekend.

While the former enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Konyaspor thanks to goals from Ahmet Gork and Deniz Yilmaz, the latter were downed by a late Paulo Henrique goal against Trabzonspor.

Champions Galatasaray needed a 75th-minute Didier Drogba goal to secure a point against Antalyaspor.

Fatih Terim's men were behind from the 20th minute courtesy of Melih Gokcek before the Ivorian levelled with 15 minutes to go.

Kayseri Erciyesspor picked up their first win of the season, with an Ustun Bilgi goal three minutes before the hour earning Fuat Capa's men the three points.

Eskisehirspor's winless run was extended to three games as they were beaten 3-2 by Sivasspor, despite taking the lead through Diomansy Kamara after seven minutes.

John Utaka and Manuel da Costa then notched for the hosts before Veysel Sari levelled two minutes before the hour.

Aatif Chahechouhe had the last laugh though, scoring 17 minutes from time to hand Sivasspor their second win of the campaign.

At the Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium, Genclerbirligi needed a 90th-minute equaliser from Nemanja Tomic to rescue a point against Kayserispor, having been behind since three minutes after the break.