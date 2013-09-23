Super Lig Wrap: Istanbul derby abandoned

The visitors were leading 2-1 in the 93rd minute of the first Istanbul derby of the season, thanks to a Didier Drogba double, which cancelled out Hugo Almeida's opener.

However, after Felipe Melo was sent off, hundreds of fans swarmed the pitch, causing the game to be abandoned, with Galatasaray likely to be awarded a 3-0 win by the Turkish Football Federation as a result.

Due to the abandonment, Fenerbahce's 4-0 win over Elazigspor, their fourth league victory in a row, ensured that they go level on points with the league leaders.

Moussa Sow grabbed a hat-trick, including two in the last 10 minutes, while Dirk Kuyt also scored as the visitors' two-match winning run came to an end at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Two goals in the opening 17 minutes from Sercan Kaya and Florin Cernat were enough to secure Rizespor a 2-1 win over Bursaspor, with Pablo Batalla scoring a consolation after 45 minutes.

Bottom side Gaziantepspor suffered their third straight defeat, going down to Akhisar Belediye courtesy of goals from Oumar Niasse and Kenan Ozer, while Antalyaspor were also beaten and drop to 17th.

Hamza Hamzaoglu's men were downed by an 86th-minute Aytac Kara goal in their clash with Eskisehirspor, after Lamine Diarra had cancelled out Cristobal Jorquera's opener.

Sivasspor continued their inconsistent start to the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Kasimpasa, while Konyaspor picked up their first win since the opening day, edging Genclerbirligi 1-0 thanks to Erdal Kilicaslan's effort after 45 minutes.

Trabzonspor moved up to sixth after a 1-0 win over Kayserispor on Monday, while Karabukspor and Kayseri Erciyesspor played out a goalless draw on Friday, with Ugur Ucar shown his second yellow card of the match 11 minutes from time.