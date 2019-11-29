Supporters group urges Arsenal to take ‘decisive action’ to end slump

A prominent Arsenal fan group has called on the club to act after Thursday night’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt continued an alarming loss of form.

The Gunners are now winless in their last seven games, their worst run in 27 years, as pressure continues to mount on head coach Unai Emery.

The 2-1 Europa League reverse at home to Frankfurt was the latest setback as a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd witnessed another poor display from Emery’s side.

Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football, and managing director Vinai Venkatesham publicly backed Emery during the international break but results have not improved and the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust are demanding a response.

“Last night more than half of Arsenal’s season ticket holders didn’t bother attending the match despite having paid for their tickets. Those that did were left frustrated and angry at a performance and defeat that represented Arsenal’s worst run of results since 1992,” they posted on Twitter.

“Things can’t go on like this. The club needs decisive action to address this. There should also be greater accountability from the new football management personnel as to what they are doing to address Arsenal’s decline.”

Speculation is rife that Emery is set to be sacked, potentially before Sunday’s Premier League trip to Norwich.

The 48-year-old took Arsenal to a fifth-placed finish and the Europa League final in his first season in charge but ultimately failed to achieve a return to Champions League football.

Emery saw his side lose the lead against Frankfurt as they slipped to a seventh winless game in a row. (Adam Davy/PA)

This season he has had to contend with a number of issues off the pitch as his team fail to deliver on it, with Thursday’s performance the latest in a string of below-par displays.

Speaking after the game, Emery admitted his team need more confidence but feels they are better than current form suggests.

“Now our moment is not good,” he said.

“We need to win and we need to gain confidence. I think we are better than we are showing; everybody, the players, the coaches and me.

“Now we lost some confidence and we need to win. I can understand the criticism about the team, about me. We are not in a good moment and also as a coach.”