Survival Sunday: How the final-day Premier League relegation battle played out

The battle for survival in the Premier League went down to the wire on Sunday as Newcastle faced West Ham and Hull City hosted Manchester United with everything on the line. Here we relive the key moments of drama throughout the afternoon:



2 – Papiss Cisse's ball into the centre for Newcastle is not dealt with, falling kindly for Emmanuel Riviere, but he lashes a shot across the face of the West Ham goal.

18 – Paul McShane scores for Hull, but the strike is ruled out for offside after Victor Valdes had spilled a free-kick into his path.

20 – Valdes makes a stunning save, as Robbie Brady curls an excellent cross towards the back post, where Ahmed Elmohamady jumps highest only to see his header turned around the post by the Manchester United goalkeeper.

21 – Hull find the net, but it is offside again! Stephen Quinn's low cross-cum-shot is flicked in by Dame N'Doye but, once more, the assistant referee's flag is raised.

26 – Aaron Cresswell plays in Stewart Downing for West Ham. The ex-Liverpool man takes a good first touch, but Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul closes down the angle brilliantly to make the save.



38 – At the KC Stadium, Wayne Rooney kicks out slightly at Robbie Brady as the two come together near the corner flag. The Hull fans scream for the referee to take further action, but, surprisingly, nothing is given.

40 – Jack Colback crosses superbly from the Newcastle left, only for Daryl Janmaat to lift his effort well over the crossbar.

52 – Janmaat takes a pass from Vurnon Anita and does brilliantly to escape a challenge on the right. He plays the ball into the feet of Emmanuel Riviere but somehow the forward fails to get a touch on the ball as Newcastle boss John Carver buries his face in his hands.



54 – Moussa Sissoko gives Newcastle the lead. A Tremendous delivery into the area from Jonas Gutierrez is met by the head of the French midfielder, who fires past Adrian in the West Ham goal.

62 – Nervy moments at the back for Manchester United, as Hull earn themselves a corner on the left flank, which is sent to Michael Dawson. He heads the ball into the heart of the penalty area, where it pinballs around before finally being cleared by Marcos Rojo.



65 – N'Doye almost scores for Hull. Another brilliant cross pierces the heart of the penalty area and finds the Senegalese striker, who pulls off a great volley that sails just past the far post.



77 – Marouane Fellaini is sent off for Manchester United. The Belgian flies into McShane with his studs up and catches the defender in the thigh, splitting it open and resulting in him being given his marching orders by the referee.

80 – West Ham's pressure sees ex-Newcastle man Kevin Nolan drive a half-volley at goal, but it sails just wide of the near post and St James' Park breathes a sigh of relief.

83 – What a chance for Hull! Elmohamady curls an excellent low cross into the box that is palmed by Valdes into the feet of Abel Hernandez, but he is unable to get the ball out of his feet.

84 – A huge miss for Newcastle as West Ham give away possession from a free-kick but, with three players clean through against Adrian, Anita's weak pass across goal is intercepted by the goalkeeper.

85 – Goal: Jonas Gutierrez makes it 2-0 to Newcastle. What a moment for the Argentinian, who has battled life-threatening illness this season. He drives a shot into the corner that will keep the club in the Premier League.

90 – The final whistle goes at St James' Park and Newcastle know they are safe. Seven minutes of injury time at the KC Stadium are irrelevant, as Hull's fate is confirmed despite their 0-0 draw.