Susic: Dzeko as important as Ronaldo and Messi

Susic's men face Nigeria on Saturday in a must-win match for the Europeans, who were beaten 2-1 by Argentina in their opening Group F fixture at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Dzeko - Bosnia-Herzegovina's all-time leading scorer with 35 goals in 63 appearances - was kept scoreless for the fifth time in his past six international games but the Manchester City striker received a big confidence boost ahead of the upcoming match in Cuiaba.

"Of course he (Dzeko) is extremely important to us," a bullish Susic told reporters.

"Dzeko is as important as Ronaldo is for Portugal, Neymar is for Brazil or even Messi for Argentina."

Susic will be hoping Dzeko can get himself on the scoresheet, with defeat to Nigeria ending Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes of reaching the round of 16 in their debut appearance at the World Cup.

"We are in the most uncomfortable position of all the teams in our group," he said. "If we lose we can pack our bags and head home.

"The others have a particular chance of progressing. Everyone is aware of the importance of the match."

Susic added: "It's possible to play two goalless draws and end up second but what if Nigeria beat Argentina? Tomorrow we are playing to win.

"I would give my all to win the game. Tomorrow will be an open match with plenty of chances and maybe even goals galore."

Key midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is set to earn his 50th cap for Bosnia-Herzegovina, echoed his coach's comments.

"This is important, a key match. We are raring to go. We can hardly wait for it," Pjanic said.

"We know how important it is. If we lose it's over. We will not let that happen. We will fight.

"It is an important match not just for us players but for the whole country."