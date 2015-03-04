Suspension lifted on Greek Super League

Flares were thrown onto the field repeatedly during Panathinaikos' 2-1 win over Olympiacos on February 22, with one striking the latter's midfielder Pajtim Kasami on the arm, before a pitch invasion followed the final whistle.

Two days later, a board meeting aimed at resolving the violence culminated in an ugly confrontation between officials from the arch-rivals, prompting the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) to suspend the championship for the third time this season.

After prolonged talks with Super League president Giorgos Borovilos and EPO chief Giorgos Girtzikis, Greece's deputy sports minister Stavros Kontonis on Wednesday announced the action would recommence on Saturday.

"The government's decision is that this weekend's games will be held behind closed doors without supporters, and then we'll look at that again for the following round of matches," he said.

Kontonis added that, starting next season, there will be "electronic ticketing, addressing violence in general and financial fraud.

"We had a long discussion and there is a road map to address and combat violence. I hope we can keep to this road map point by point.

"The road map includes measures to combat violence, some of which will be implemented from tomorrow and others from the new season, because they require changes to the disciplinary code."

Greek games were banned for one week in September following the death of a fan at a third-flight game, and again in November after a member of the Central Refereeing Committee was violently assaulted.