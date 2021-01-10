Swallows deny Pirates Soweto derby win

Swallows FC extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership after earning a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Josef Zinnbauer will be with the services of the influential Vincent Pule, who is currently serving a one match suspension, while The likes Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Abel Mabaso remain sidelined due to injury.

The Bird got off to a good start and forced Wayne Sandlinads into making an early save to keep out Thabo Matlaba's powerful long range effort.

Swallows were then forced into making a substitute in the 14th minute Matlaba was forced off the field through injury and subsequently replaced by Sifiso Hlanti.

Sandilands then came to his sides rescue again in the 19th minute when he made a reflex save to deny Ruzaigh Gamildien's first-time strike at the near post.

Pirates came to life on the half hour mark when Wyade Jooste beat three players before unleashing a snap shot from a tight angle, which forced a great save out of Virgil Vries.

Neither side were able to find the back of the net in the first half as the game went into the half time break locked at goalless.

wallows showed their intent early in the second half and almost broke the deadlock after Gamildien was slipped through on goal before unleashing a strike at goal but Sandilands was on hand to deny the attacker.

The Birds made their first change of the game after 57 minutes of play as Kamohelo Mahlatsi was brought on to replace Fawaaz Basadien.

The home side had a chance of their own a minute later when Jooste created space to take a shot from distance but his accuracy let him down as he blazed his shot well over the bar.

Pirates then made a double change in the 61st minute when Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja replaced Siphesihle Ndlovu and Gabadinho Mhango, respectively.

Fortune Makaringe thought he should've been awarded a penalty in the 70th minute but instead received a caution for simulation, despite the referee initially pointing to the spot.

The Buccaneers made another substitution seven minutes left to play as Makusu Mundele came in for Jooste.

Pirates eventually took the lead in the 84th minute when Ben Motshwari fired a superb half-volley to find the top corner from the edge of the box.

Swallows then levelled matter late in stoppage time when Mahlatsi slotted the ball home from close range after receiving a cross from Hlanti.

Motshwari had a chance to score the winner at the death but he failed to emulate his earlier goal as his effort from range sailed wide of the target.

Neither side were able to score the winning goal in the closing stages of the game as both teams shared the spoils at the Orlando Stadium.