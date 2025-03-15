Watch Southampton vs Wolves: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Watch Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers as the side at the bottom of the Premier League hosts the team just outside of the relegation zone. This guide explains how to watch Southampton vs Wolves online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Southampton vs Wolves Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

• Southampton vs Wolves Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Southampton vs Wolves Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

• Southampton vs Wolves TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia)

Can I watch Southampton vs Wolves in the UK?

Southampton vs Wolves is not being televised in the UK, because of the 3pm blackout, a slot where football cannot be shown live for legal reasons.

The game is, however, being televised live in almost every other country in the world. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Southampton vs Wolves in the US

Fans in the US can watch Southampton vs Wolves on Peacock, which is the NBC-owned streaming platform. Peacock shares Premier League rights with NBC stablemate USA Network, with roughly a 50-50 split of games each week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Southampton vs Wolves, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Southampton vs Wolves elsewhere in the world

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

