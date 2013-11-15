Swansea assistant leaps to Chico defence

Flores came in for criticism from Walters following the Spaniard’s altercation with Steven Nzonzi during last Sunday's meeting between Swansea and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium.

Referee Robert Madley showed Flores a yellow card after he fell to the floor clutching his face, and Walters subsequently accused the Swansea man of play-acting in a bid to get Nzonzi sent off.

Wieghorst, however, has insisted video evidence proves Stoke have no cause for complaint.

"I don't think that Stoke want to go into that because if you look at the video in detail, Nzonzi did strike Chico on the throat," Wieghorst told the South Wales Evening Post.

"No-one here wants to see play-acting, but that is not what we saw in that instance.

"We couldn't see it at the time, but the video shows you. The referee's view of it was blocked.

"I think we should put the game to rest with all the incidents. The two teams can take their point and be happy with that, because I think both sets of players and staff can feel hard done by in certain incidents during the game.

"But Chico is not a play-actor - he is a very good player and an aggressive player."