Swansea sign left-back Jake Bidwell

Swansea have signed defender Jake Bidwell on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old left-back arrives on a free transfer after his contract at Queens Park Rangers expired.

The defender is Steve Cooper’s first signing since becoming the Swans’ head coach last month.

Bidwell started his career at Everton, becoming their youngest player to represent the club in a European competition before joining Brentford permanently in 2013 after two loan spells.

The defender joined QPR in 2016, making 130 appearances and scoring four goals in a three-year spell.

Bidwell will compete with Wales international Declan John for the left-back position after Martin Olsson left the Liberty Stadium earlier this summer.

“I’m definitely excited about getting down to work,” Bidwell told the Swansea website.

“It was a different situation for me being a free agent. There were a couple of options, but I tried to do as much homework as I could on Swansea and all the feedback I had off various people was positive.

“It’s a massive club, you look around and everything about the infrastructure is Premier League.

“Speaking to the manager, I think his style fits well with the club and I hope to add to that and be a part of that.”