Swansea sign Llorente from Sevilla

Swansea City have secured the services of Fernando Llorente from Sevilla for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League side confirmed on Friday that the 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium and been handed the number nine shirt.

Swansea were desperate to sign a new striker following the departures of Eder, Alberto Paloschi and Bafetimbi Gomis and have now found their man in Llorente.



The Swans' new signing could make his debut as early as Saturday's home friendly against Rennes.

Llorente joined Sevilla from Juventus in August 2015, but scored just four times in 23 LaLiga appearances and has therefore been allowed to move on again.

The striker previously played over 300 times for Athletic Bilbao and was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, but has not represented his country since November 2013.

Llorente becomes Swansea's fourth signing of the close-season after they previously made Leroy Fer's stay at the club permanent and brought in Mike van der Hoorn and Mark Birighitti.