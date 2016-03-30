Swansea would welcome back Rodgers - Taylor

Former Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers would be welcomed back to the Liberty Stadium with open arms, according to full-back Neil Taylor.

Rodgers has been linked with a return to Swansea after he was sacked by Liverpool in October last year.

The 43-year-old spent two years in the Welsh city, guiding Swansea to the Premier League in 2011, before moving to Anfield the following year.

Francesco Guidolin is in charge of Swansea at the moment but Wales international Taylor talked up Rodgers' potential return.

"He did great things for this football club, so there is no reason why we wouldn't want him back," said Taylor.

"We know he is a fantastic manager but we have to do a job.

"We can think about that at the end of the season."

Under Guidolin, Swansea have moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

Swansea travel to Stoke City on Saturday as the Premier League returns following the international break.