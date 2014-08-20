Swansea's Amat relishing Fernandez competition

Napoli centre-back Fernandez is thought to be on the verge of completing a move to the Liberty Stadium, with Garry Monk revealing that a fee had been agreed last week.

Amat featured in Swansea's shock 2-1 win over Manchester United in the opening match of the Premier League season on Saturday, but would likely be the man to drop out upon Fernandez's arrival.

However, the Spaniard reckons the addition of another quality defender can only be positive for the Welsh club.

"There is always competition and that's good," he is quoted as saying in the South Wales Evening Post. "We have a lot of games this season and we need four centre-backs, and whoever is in good form will play.

"The manager has confidence in everyone and that's good. We all just try to help the team."

Amat must also contend with club captain Ashley Williams and Kyle Bartley for a place in Monk's starting XI, but says he is enjoying life in south Wales.

"It's a good moment for me," he added. "It's perfect to play the first game and we win away.

"This is good for us. We knew everyone thought we would lose but we went and tried to win and we did it.

"We knew everything was possible if we worked like a team and it was a good feeling for us.

"Now we will try to keep going and play like this every week."