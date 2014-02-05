Swansea's Chico hits out at social media taunts

The Spanish defender was on the receiving end of a flailing arm from Carroll during his side's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Upton Park on Saturday.

Carroll was sent off for the incident and subsequently chose to appeal the decision - with the Football Association rejecting that on Tuesday.

Carroll will now serve a three-match ban, missing crucial fixtures against Aston Villa, Norwich City and Southampton.

Chico has come in for criticism for his part in the incident, and on Wednesday he took to Twitter to respond to taunts he claims to have received from West Ham fans - insisting that they should be more concerned by their team's "ugly" style of football.

The 26-year-old posted: "I'm a bit tired of the strong insults from the West Ham fans...

"They should be more preoccupied with the ugly way their team play football: always making very long passes and never quick short passing."

Swansea lie 12th in the Premier League table but are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

They host rivals Cardiff City on Saturday in their first match since they sacked manager Michael Laudrup.