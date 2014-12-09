Swansea's Fabianski sees red card appeal dismissed

The goalkeeper was sent off in the second half of Swansea's 3-1 defeat to West Ham at Upton Park on Sunday as referee Chris Foy felt he impeded Diafra Sakho when the striker was running at goal.

It was a decision that angered Swansea manager Garry Monk, who claimed Sakho was guilty of a handball initially, with the Welsh club appealing the decision on Monday.

However, the FA confirmed on Tuesday that the Poland international has had his red card upheld and will subsequently miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Monk voiced his frustration at Foy's decision when conducting his post-match television interviews stating the referee had "already made his mind up" to send Fabianski off.

German Gerhard Tremmel is likely to replace Fabianski for the weekend's fixture at the Liberty Stadium.