Sweden 0 Peru 0: Incas maintain unbeaten run ahead of World Cup opener

Peru extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches with a 0-0 draw with Sweden as both teams completed their World Cup preparations in Gothenburg.

The South American side's sensational streak has seen them secure a place in the upcoming finals for the first time since 1982, with Ricardo Gareca's men then kicking on and impressing in each friendly leading up to the tournament.

That run continued against Sweden in an entertaining yet goalless clash that slowed in the closing stages as attentions turned towards the excitement of the competitive openers to come.

An open first half had seen chances at both ends. Luis Advincula's charging run teed up Jefferson Farfan to shoot into Robin Olsen's legs, before Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese parried clear from an acrobatic Viktor Claesson volley.

The two sides kept pushing after the break, but opportunities were rather more scarce and neither could forge a breakthrough before substitutions disrupted the flow of the game.

Both managers will have drawn encouragement from aspects of the performances nevertheless. Peru start their finals campaign against Denmark on Saturday, and Sweden's meeting with South Korea takes place two days later.