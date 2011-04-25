Swedish linesman hit by firecracker

"He had to go to hospital and for that reason we abandoned the match," referee Martin Stroemberg told reporters as he explained the linesman's hearing had been damaged.

"He has a lot of pain in his ear, a lot of noise. He's still very shaken."

Syrianska had just taken a 1-0 lead when visitors AIK had forward Teteh Bangura sent off for stamping on the home goalkeeper.

Several firecrackers were then thrown on to the pitch. It is not yet known whether the result will stand or the match is to be replayed.

The recent Stockholm derby between AIK and Djurgarden was interrupted several times after dozens of firecrackers were thrown.

AIK are sixth in the table with eight points from four matches while Syrianska are bottom on one point.