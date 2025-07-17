Sweden vs England live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 quarter-final

Ella Toone has scored two goals so far this tournament

Watch Sweden vs England and see who will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.

Sweden vs England key info ► Date: Thursday, July 17 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich ► Free stream: BBC (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Sweden have been one of the in-form teams of the tournament, topping their group with three wins from three.

England, meanwhile, had a slow start but finished the group strongly with 10 goals in their final two games.

The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Thursday, July 17.

Read on to find out how to watch Sweden vs England live streams from anywhere.

Watch Sweden vs England in the UK

Sweden vs England will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on thursday, July 17.

BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Sweden vs England from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher Exclusive offer: Just in time for Euro 2025, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal, FourFourTwo readers will save over 70% on a two-year plan, you'll also get an extra four months added on for free, and as if that wasn't enough, you'll receive up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

Sweden vs England preview

Sweden are bidding to win the title for the first time since 1984 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The quarter-final is a replay of the semi-final from Euro 2022, where England beat Sweden 4-0.

See also ► England Euros squad

The result is not expected to be as one-sided this time around but it may give England some confidence heading into the game.

The two nations most recently played in two Euro qualifying games against one another, both resulting in a draw.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-1 draw and England will progress on penalties.