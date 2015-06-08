Sydney coy on Pirlo links

A-League side Sydney FC have kept tight-lipped over speculation surrounding the potential signing of Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

World Cup-winning midfielder Pirlo played for Juventus in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, and left the field in tears after a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona.

The 36-year-old has one year left to run on his contract at Juve, and he denied that his show of emotion after the loss to Barca was a farewell.

Pirlo has also been linked with a move to MLS to join former Milan team-mate Kaka and, amid reports that officials from Sydney were set to meet his agent, the club remained coy on such talk.

"We don't comment on speculation, which is what this is right now," a spokesman told Perform.