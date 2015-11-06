Sydney FC 0 Brisbane Roar 0: Dour contest preserves Sky Blues' unbeaten record

The clash between the top two sides in the A-League failed to live up to expectations as Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar played out a dour goalless draw.

A crowd of just under 13,000 at Allianz Stadium had little to get excited about with just two shots on target in a turgid encounter but Sydney boss Graham Arnold can at least point to the fact his side remain the only unbeaten team in the division after another solid defensive display.

The Roar probed throughout with their best opportunity coming midway through the second period when Thomas Broich lifted the ball into the path of Jamie Maclaren who was denied a clear shot on goal by an excellent block from Sydney defender Rhyan Grant.

The draw means Newcastle Jets can climb to the summit with victory over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.