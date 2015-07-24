Szczesny to Roma 'pretty much done'

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny is on the cusp of joining Roma on loan, but says the goalkeeper still has a future at Arsenal.

The Poland international played second fiddle to David Ospina for the latter half of last season, while the arrival of Petr Cech from Chelsea has further dented his chances of first-team football next term.

Speculation gathered pace in the last week that Roma are interested in taking the 25-year-old to Serie A, and Wenger says a deal is close.

"He could go on loan to Roma. We are pretty much done, it is down to paper work but as long as that is not over the line anything can happen," he said ahead of the Emirates' Cup this weekend.

"Szczesny is a top-class goalkeeper and we have three goalkeepers and if he can play somewhere that is good."

However, Wenger stated the 25-year-old is still in his long-term thinking, adding: "He will have a future here because I rate him highly. He already has huge experience."