Szczesny unfazed by 'biggest game of life'

The 20-year-old will have to face the Catalan giants at Emirates Stadium, dealt with the task of keeping a clean sheet against arguably the best front-line in the world: Lionel Messi, David Villa and Pedro.

This three-pronged attack has already notched up a mind-boggling 75 goals between them this season, and Villa added to his account after scoring an exquisite lob against Sporting Gijon at the weekend to help salvage a draw.

However, Arsene Wenger has complete confidence that his Polish goalkeeper can put in a stellar performance at Emirates Stadium, in a clash that will really test his credentials as Arsenal’s new first choice.

“He’s not fazed by anything, which is very important at the top level,” Wenger told the club's official website.

“If I told you that you’re playing in goal you might have a nervous night. [But] he’s never over-awed.

“It’s a big game for him because you think that once or twice he may have to do something. But he’s handling everything very well.

“It’s part of the job not to be inhibited when the competition is on. He doesn’t give you the feeling that he’s nervous in goal.”

By Elliott Binks