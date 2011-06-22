Taarabt claims Arsenal and Chelsea interest

The 22-year-old Moroccan playmaker was the driving force behind Rangers’ successful promotion push last term, with his 19 goals and 16 assists providing the inspiration for the club to win the Championship and return to the Premier League after a 15-year absence.

Taarabt has now revealed his spectacular form last term has prompted both Arsenal and Chelsea to make enquiries into his availability, but that current circumstances at the two clubs have so far prevented talks from going any further.

"QPR will demand £10 million for me, and for now, the clubs do not move too much,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe.

"I had contact with Arsenal and Chelsea, but it is a little muddled. Arsenal have not yet sold [Cesc] Fabregas, so we will see.”

However, the 22-year-old insisted he is happy to remain with Rangers, as long as the club’s ambitions match his own.

"I would like to stay in London - it is the best city in the world, and with Queens Park Rangers? Why not?

"When I talked with the coach [Neil Warnock], he told me the club would aim to be in the top eight."

ByLiam Twomey