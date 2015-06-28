Taarabt hits out at 'very bad manager' Redknapp

Adel Taarabt has launched a scathing attack on Harry Redknapp's coaching abilities, labelling his former QPR boss a "very bad manager".

The Moroccan attacker endured a testing relationship with Redknapp at times during their time together at Loftus Road.

Last season Redknapp stated that he was not selecting Taarabt due to a lack of fitness, while he also called the former Tottenham man "the worst professional I have ever come across".

Taarabt has now hit out at Redknapp, while also accusing QPR's players of not giving their all for the cause.

"I don't think he [Redknapp] has the passion for the game like people think," Taarabt told The Sun.

"Harry is not a bad person but he is a very bad coach and, for me, a very bad manager.

"Half the players at QPR didn't care about the club, they were just making money. I had one of the bigger salaries but I cared about football because I loved football."

Taarabt made just seven Premier League appearances last season, and was shipped out on loan to both Fulham and Milan during the 2013-14 campaign. Following his exit from QPR, he joined Portuguese champions Benfica.

Redknapp resigned as QPR manager in February and new boss Chris Ramsey was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship.