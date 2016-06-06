Tabarez: Mexico deserved the win

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez believes the side's 3-1 loss to Mexico in their Copa America Centenario opener on Sunday was a fair result.

Mexico sealed the win with late goals from Rafael Marquez and Hector Herrera, as both sides finished with 10 men at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Uruguay's Matias Vecino was sent off in the first half after an Alvaro Pereira own goal gave Mexico the lead in the fourth minute - the fastest own goal in Copa history.

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado received his marching orders in the second half, with Uruguay finding an equaliser a minute later through Diego Godin, but Mexico fought back to seal the late win.

"At the end of the game Mexico came back into the game, and their pressure led to two goals," Tabarez said.

"I think in the end the result was a fair one.

"But I am happy with the courage my players showed when they were losing and had a man less.

"We created a lot of chances and found an equaliser, but we couldn't hold on."

He added: "In football you win and you lose. There is nothing better than overcoming difficult moments.

"We have a very difficult situation against Venezuela, and if we do not win we are out. We have to play well and then we will see.

"But we are calm, because a lot of teams have lost their first games and still become champions."