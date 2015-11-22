Table-topping Inter only fifth favourites for Scudetto - Mancini

Roberto Mancini insists Inter are still only the fifth most likely team to win Serie A this season despite moving to the top of the table on Sunday.

Goals from Jonathan Biabiany, Mauro Icardi, Jeison Murillo and Marcelo Brozovic saw Inter beat Frosinone 4-0 at San Siro, taking advantage of slip-ups from Roma and Fiorentina over the course of the weekend to surge up to first place.

That sets up a mouth-watering first-versus-second clash next Monday when Inter travel to play Maurizio Sarri's Napoli.

Mancini, though, believes Napoli are one of four other sides who are more likely than his own team to win the league.

"There are three or four teams better equipped than us to win the Scudetto," the head coach said to Mediaset Premium.

"We are happy to be up there, but there is a long way to go this season.

"I do not think the Napoli game will be a Scudetto crossroads. Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina and Juventus are better equipped to win the title."

On the match itself, Mancini was impressed by his team's showing as they won for the fourth time in a row while keeping a clean sheet.

He continued: "We are satisfied as it was not easy to win this game, especially 4-0.

"I am particularly happy with Jonathan Biabiany's goal. He is a lovely guy and a player who can give us a lot of quality.

"We had to improve in terms of converting the chances we created and in the game more than two goals arrived.

"We deserved the victory and are happy with it."