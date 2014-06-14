Taider: World Cup opener inspired Algeria squad

The tournament hosts had a 3-1 win to kick-start their Group A campaign, with Taider's Algeria set to start their World Cup against fancies Belgium on Tuesday.

And the north African nation will be inspired by the skilful showing in Sao Paulo, according to the Inter Milan playmaker.

"We actually followed the opening game, and what we can conclude is that this is a high level because the World Cup is not a competition like no other," Taider told FAF.dz.

"(It was an) additional reason for us to do everything to surpass ourselves by first applying strictly the instructions of the coach. And we will do everything not to miss (our chances in the) three games we have to play in the first round."

Taider said playing against Marc Wilmots' Belgium first-up was not detrimental to their hopes of progressing.

"I think it is neither an advantage nor a disadvantage because there are three games to play in a group that the draw has appointed us, and it will therefore play these games fully for our country and not have regrets at the end," he said.

On a personal level, the 22-year-old said he is feeling confident after lead-in friendly wins over Armenia and Romania.

"It is true that I feel good since we started preparing for the World Cup," Taider said.

"But the most important thing is that the whole group is well and that we have seen in friendly matches we played.

"We hope to address the competition with the same dynamic that is currently our strength."