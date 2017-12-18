Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) following an off-the-ball incident in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tarkowski appeared to aim an elbow into the ribs of Brighton's Glenn Murray in the 35th minute.

The incident occurred moments after Murray missed a penalty that was awarded when Tarkowski was adjudged by referee Chris Kavanagh to have fouled the striker.

The 25-year-old defender has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the FA regarding the incident and faces a three-match ban if the charge is upheld.

Tarkowski, whose form for high-flying Burnley has resulted in him being touted for a first England call-up, would miss Premier League matches against Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town over the busy festive period.