Tarnat and Jung leave Bayern youth set-up

Michael Tarnat and Jurgen Jung have left their roles within the Bayern Munich youth set-up by mutual consent.

Tarnat, who was the side’s sporting director, and Jung, the youth scouting director, "asked to be released from their positions" according to a statement on Bayern's website.

The statement continued: "Different views on the future focus of the club's youth section led to the step. FC Bayern thanks Michael Tarnat and Jurgen Jung for their work and wishes them all the best for their professional and private future."

Tarnat spent six years at Bayern during his playing career before returning in a coaching capacity following his retirement, while Jung joined the Bundesliga champions in 2012.