Taylor agrees Swansea deal

Swansea City full-back Neil Taylor has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new four-year deal with the club.

Wales international Taylor, previously linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium, impressed at left-back this season following Ben Davies' departure to Tottenham.

Taylor was a regular for Garry Monk's side as they achieved a club-record placing of eighth in the Premier League and has been rewarded with a new deal that keeps him tied down until 2019.

The 26-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season, although he had been widely expected to agree fresh terms.

Taylor will now link up with Chris Coleman and Wales for next week's Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium.