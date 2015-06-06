Taylor wants Hodgson to stay beyond 2016

Former England manager Graham Taylor wants current boss Roy Hodgson to stay on beyond Euro 2016.

Hodgson's contract expires at the end of the tournament in France and the former Switzerland, Inter and Liverpool manager has previously insisted he will only extend his deal if he is wanted.

Football Association chairman Greg Dyke has talked up the possibility of a new contract for Hodgson, whose side have a 100 per cent record in qualifying for Euro 2016.

And Taylor, who managed England from 1990 to 1993, told Perform: "I have great respect for Roy.

"Roy is the only England manager that has ever been appointed that has previous experience of World Cup tournaments with Switzerland.

"I think Roy has done well in what was a trying time for English football because so much is expected of us and we haven't delivered in terms of how we should have done.

"I do think that Roy has done a very good job and part of me hopes that he does well and probably stays a bit longer in the job.

"It'll be down to him. There's always people wanting to change manager for one reason or another.

"So I hope Roy and the team do very well and let's hope it might be down to him whether he stays on or not."

