Ten-man Hamilton hold on to humble leaders

Hamilton secured their second cinch Championship win of the season by beating leaders Inverness 2-1 at home, despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Caley Thistle, unbeaten in seven league games prior to this weekend, fell behind after just five minutes when Lewis Smith fired home an unstoppable shot.

Hamilton then doubled their lead in the 26th minute when Andrew Ryan turned smartly and scored from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later the home side were reduced to 10 men when Reegan Mimnaugh was sent off for a second bookable offence following a poor tackle on Roddy MacGregor.

Inverness pushed to find a way back into the game but Hamilton stood firm, with Michael Gardyne’s goal in added time merely a consolation for the visitors.